Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle traveling on Mechanicsville Turnpike

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing Mechanicsville Turnpike Sunday.

Hanover County Sergeant Steve DiLoreto told 8News a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Mechanicsville Turnpike (US-360) near the intersection of Bell Creek Road when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where they later died, DiLoreto said. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

“Eastbound lanes of US-360 in Hanover are closed at the ramps to I-295 north and south.,” VDOT said. “Both ramps are also blocked at this time.”

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is working to contact the family of the victim. An investigation into the crash is underway.

Stay with 8News for updates.