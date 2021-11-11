Performance Food Group will invest over $80 million for new Hanover County facility

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced on Thursday that Performance Food Group Company will invest $80.2 million to establish a regional sales and distribution center operation in Hanover County.

The company, noted as a leader in foodservice distribution by Gov. Northam, will construct a new 325,000-square-foot facility in Ashland.

Virginia beat out Pennsylvania and North Carolina for the location of the project that is projected to create 125 new jobs.

“This new facility will be instrumental in advancing Virginia’s fast-growing supply chain management and logistics industries,” said Governor Northam. “Performance Food Group’s significant investment in Hanover County and growing presence in Virginia is a testament to our strong business climate, robust infrastructure, and top-notch talent. We look forward to seeing the positive outcomes from this project’s investment and job creation.”

The exact location of the facility was not mentioned in the release by the office of the governor.

8News will follow this project as it develops.