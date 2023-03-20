HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a person was killed in a crash involving a dump truck near the border of Henrico County.

Around 11:30 a.m., deputies were called to the corner of Cauthorne Road and Ashland Road for a reported two-vehicle crash.

According to authorities, an SUV had attempted to turn from a stop sign at Cauthorne Road to Ashland Road. As it turned, it was hit from the side by a dump truck traveling on Ashland Road.

Upon their arrival, deputies found that the driver of the SUV had died at the scene. The driver of the dump truck had minor injuries.

The dump truck was reportedly loaded with 20 tons of asphalt that spilled onto the roadway as a result of the crash.

VDOT reports that Ashland Road has been closed — both east and west lanes — as a result of the crash. Hanover County Sheriff’s Office crash investigators are still at the scene. A spokesperson for the Hanover Sheriff’s Office told 8News that the road would likely be closed for some time.

(Photo: Alexis Bellamy, 8News)

(Photo: Alexis Bellamy, 8News)

(Photo: Alexis Bellamy, 8News)

(Photo: Alexis Bellamy, 8News)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.