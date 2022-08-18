HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — Some Hanover residents will have to use their cellphones to reach emergency services, as an outage hits some landlines in the county.

According to county Director of Communications Kerri O’Brien, phone lines have gone down in the areas of Beaverdam, Montpelier and Gumtree.

The outage affects all landline services, including 911, but residents can still use their cellphones, as cell service remains unaffected.

The county says Lumen, the company that provides telecommunications to the area, notified them at 6:30 pm on Wednesday of the issues with 911. It later became clear that the issues extended to all landline calls, not just the 911 system.

“They have a technician on-site and they have identified a possible problem at their central office in Hickory, North Carolina,” O’Brien wrote. “At this moment, there is with no estimated time for repair.”