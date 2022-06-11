HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The campus of Randolph-Macon College was jam-packed earlier today with visitors to the 40th annual Ashland Strawberry Faire.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, attendees gathered on College Avenue to enjoy various strawberry-themed foods, live music and a host of activities, such as arts and crafts, a parade and even a pet pageant. The event celebrates the strawberry harvest and also raises funds for Hanover County scholarships.

The fair’s director Lorie Foley shared her excitement for the event’s return with 8News. “The vendors are fabulous, everyone is in a great mood, people want to be out and enjoy the day,” she said. “Ashland is a cute town — Randolph-Macon College, where the fair is located, is a beautiful college campus.”

A scene from the 40th annual Ashland Strawberry Faire. (Credit: Howard Williams / 8News)

