HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Hanover family is now displaced after a rural house fire on Friday night.

Hanover Fire crews responded to Cobbs Farm Road on Friday, Jan. 6 for a structure fire. According to first responders, the fire began in a detached garage and extended to a single-family home, as well as nearby brush.

Credit: Hanover Fire/EMS.

Crews were on scene for an extended time and had to use a rural water supply operation to put out the blaze.

All occupants were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. They are now being assisted by the American Red Cross.