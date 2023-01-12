HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Hanover are still investigating after a suspect stole an Apple Watch from a county Verizon store late last year.

Police said the suspect entered the Verizon Wireless store at 7264 Mechanicsville Turnpike on Oct. 11, 2022. After entering, the man allegedly removed a gold Apple Watch Ultra from the display area and stole it from the store.

Police said they have no information on what type of vehicle the suspect may have been driving.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.