HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Bell Creek Middle School in Mechanicsville is now looking a bit more beautiful this school year, thanks to a newly completed Eagle Scout project.

According to Hanover County Public Schools, Joshua, a senior at Mechanicsville High School took on bringing a bit of beauty to Bell Creek Middle School’s campus for his Eagle Scout project. Alongside his family and fellow troop members, Joshua cleaned up downed tree and debris and installed new benches near the school’s on-campus vernal pool.

Now, the previously debris-filled area has three trails that lead to an outdoor classroom, according to Hanover County Public Schools.

“Josh, we are so thrilled that you chose Bell Creek for your Eagle Scout project,” Bell Creek Middle School wrote on Facebook. “Thank you for all of your thoughtful planning and meticulous work, and we are also so grateful to your hard-working crew!”