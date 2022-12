HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An employee at Mechanicsville Elementary School is helping students and staff count down the days until winter break in a unique way.

Amie Boothe, an instructional assistant at the school, has been dressing up in creative costumes in the weeks leading up to winter break.

Check out some photos of Boothe in her seasonal ensembles below!

Photos: Hanover County Public Schools / Facebook.

