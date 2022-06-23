HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Wednesday’s thunderstorm in Central Virginia touched down in Hanover County and immediately created a ruckus across several localities.

On June 22, the metro Richmond and Tri-Cities area was awash with reports of power outages and downed trees and power lines after the storm began in the late afternoon. The roof of an apartment building in downtown Richmond was ripped off, landing on top of the next building.

In Hanover County, the Sheriff’s Office reported to 8News that there were 42 weather-related calls for service within the first 45 minutes of the storm. Thirty-three of those calls were traffic complaints. Several alarm activations reverberated across the county.

Lt. James Cooper, the Public Information Officer for the county Sheriff’s Office, told 8News that he had “never seen the wind blow like that.”

Check out photos of the storm’s aftermath in Hanover County below:

Town of Ashland

South James Street in Ashland. (Credit: Rachel Keller / 8News)

South James Street in Ashland. (Credit: Rachel Keller / 8News)

Ashcake Road

A tree crashed into a house on Ashcake Road. (Credit: Rachel Keller / 8News)

Mechanicsville

Storm damage in Foxburnie Drive, Mechanicsville. (Credit: Rachel Keller / 8News)

