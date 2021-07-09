Pizza, run, repeat! Hanover Tomato Festival continues with pizza race

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Have you ever been running and suddenly starting craving pizza? Apparently 8News meteorologist John Bernier has!

Throughout the race runners stopped at stations to grab slices of pizza. The first place finishers won free pizza for an entire year from Papa John’s.

All of the registered runners also got a Hanover tomato.

The race was 2 and a half miles long.

The festival is spread out through the month of July and the pizza race is just one of many events. There are craft projects, live music, movies and a scavenger hunt too.