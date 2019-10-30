Police: 4, including 1 juvenile, with ‘serious injuries’ after I-295 crash in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four people, including a juvenile, were taken to the hospital Wednesday with “serious” injuries following a four-vehicle crash on Interstate-295 South in Hanover County. The crash took place near the Creighton Road exit.

Virginia State Police told 8News that the driver of a pickup truck, only identified as an adult male, lost control of his vehicle and struck three other cars while spinning around on the interstate.

The first vehicle that was struck was pushed from I-295 and onto Creighton Road, police said.

Four of the people in the cars that were struck, three drivers and one juvenile passenger, were all taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police told 8News.

The crash has closed the left southbound lane, the right lane and both shoulders near mile marker 34. VDOT says the traffic backup is 3.5 miles at this time.

The driver of the pickup truck, who will be charged with reckless driving, reported minor injuries.

