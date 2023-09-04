HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating after a body was found in a field off Route 360.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded at 8:22 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, to Mechanicsville Turnpike near River Road on Monday and found a car on the side of the road with no one inside.

At about 9:27 a.m., officers found a body about 100 yards away in the grass.

The medical examiner responded with investigators and the body is currently being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said there were no obvious signs of injury.