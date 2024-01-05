HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a Dec. 27 armed robbery at a clothing retailer in the Ashland area.

29-year-old Jacob Charles Curtis of Suffolk was taken into custody on Friday, Jan. 5 with the help of both the Chesterfield County and Suffolk Police Departments. He has been charged with robbery, assault and petit larceny, according to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

According to witnesses, Curtis entered the Boot Barn, located at 11700 Lakeridge Pkwy, with a weapon and threatened an employee before leaving with unpaid merchandise.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.