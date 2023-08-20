HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has identified the three people who were killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County early Saturday morning, as well as the one person who was flown to VCU Medical Center.

According to police, the three people who were killed in the crash have been identified as 18-year-old Andrea Michelle Rodriguez Guillen, 24-year-old Francisco Eleazar Orellana Reyes and a 16-year-old girl. All three were residents of Annapolis, Maryland.

The person who was flown to VCU Medical Center has been identified as 21-year-old Carlos Alberto Sandoval Velazquez, also of Annapolis. His injuries are considered serious but non-life-threatening, according to police.

State troopers responded to the 88-mile marker of Interstate 95, between Lewistown Road and Sliding Hill Road, at around 2:11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Police say a 2011 Nissan Sentra with Maryland registration was stopped in the center lane of I-95 South when it was struck from behind by the driver of a 2017 Dodge Ram truck. The driver of the truck was not injured. It is still not known why the Nissan was stopped in the roadway.

This crash is still under investigation by state police.