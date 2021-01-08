Police investigating death of Ashland woman found in her apartment

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department is searching for answers after responding to an apartment on Henry Street where a 28-year-old woman was found dead.

Police responded to a call for an unresponsive individual late Thursday morning. Once inside of the apartment, they found a woman “without signs of life”, she was pronounced dead on the scene.

The deceased as been identified as Ryann Kristie Taylor. Taylor lived in Ashland and was formerly from Caroline County.

Ashland Police Department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner have been investigating the death. So far they have found no signs of forced entry, no obvious physical injuries and no indications of a struggle within the residence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140, Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or submit a tip at www.ashlandpolice.us.