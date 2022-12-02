HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State Police officer was reportedly dragged by a vehicle along Interstate 295.

The incident began when a state trooper conducted a traffic stop on I-295 southbound. According to police, the suspect became combative during the stop and pulled the trooper into the car before driving off at high speed — reportedly in excess of 115 mph.

The suspect struck two tractor-trailers before coming to a stop near the Creighton Road exit of I-295, according to police. The suspect then ran away from the vehicle. After a search, the suspect has now been arrested, according to police.

The state trooper reportedly received minor cuts and bruises but is believed to be okay.

The suspect is described as a Black male around 37 years of age. His identity has not been released.

At one point, VDOT reported that drivers in the area were experiencing an approximately 2-mile-long. The south center lane, right lane, right shoulder and the Creighton Road exit have all been closed.

Photo captured from a nearby 511 traffic camera (Courtesy of VDOT)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.