HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC ) — The Ashland Police Department is investigating an incident in which a train hit a car after it was driven onto the tracks.

The crash occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday, Jan. 15. Ashland Police said officers responded to the railroad tracks at the intersection of England Street and Railroad Avenue around 3:30 a.m. for the report of a crash involving a train and a car.

Police said the car was driving westbound when the driver proceeded through the railroad crossing, even though the crossing arm poles were coming down. The driver was able to exit the vehicle before the train, traveling southbound, hit the car.

The driver reportedly ran from the scene and headed westbound on Thompson Street.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140.