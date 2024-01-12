HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man has been arrested in connection to multiple reported Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) store thefts across Hanover County.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, Ashley Tyrone Davenport, 41, was arrested after committing larceny at an ABC store located at 9502 Chamberlayne Road.

According to Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Davenport was also identified in connection to five other thefts reported at ABC stores in the county within the past year. He also remains a suspect to several other reported ABC store thefts.

Davenport has been charged with six counts of petit larceny with additional charges pending. He is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.