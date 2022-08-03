HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department is asking the community for help with locating a 17-year-old boy who went missing this week.

Police said Kenneth Scroggin was reported missing Tuesday, after being last seen in King William County Monday, August 1 around 10 p.m. Although foul play is not suspected, police said there is concern for his wellbeing.

Scroggin is described by police as a white male with brown hair, around 6-foot-1-inch tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has a tattoo on his forearm pictured below.

Anyone with information regarding Scroggin’s location is asked to call 804-365-6140.