HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department is currently searching for a suspect who was allegedly exposing himself on Randolph-Macon College’s campus.

Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, officers were called to Randolph-Macon College located in the 400 block of Henry Street for a reported suspicious person encounter by Campus Safety staff.

According to police, the suspect had been seen behind one of the residence buildings on Henry Street exposing himself. He ran away when he was confronted by Campus Safety staff.

When police arrived, they canvassed the area and launched a search for the suspect but did not find him.

“There is no information at this time that the suspect entered any of the College buildings or had contact with any students or staff and there is no current threat to the community,” said a spokesperson with the Ashland Police Department.

The suspect is described by police as a white man — possibly in his early 20s — wearing a blue hoodie-style sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140 or submit a tip online.