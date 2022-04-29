HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have confirmed that possible human bones have been found near a rec center in Hanover.

The bones were found next to clothing, near the Atlee Recreation Association pool, at the intersection of Honey Meadows Road and Atlee Station Road.

According to police, people were picking up trash in the area when they found the bones, which police confirm could possibly be human.

Police are on scene investigating.

