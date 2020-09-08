Potential names to replace Lee Davis, Stonewall Jackson schools released

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Schools Renaming Committee has announced two names chosen to replace Lee Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.

“The committee, made up of community members, parents, and students, has selected Twin Rivers for the high school and Mechanicsville for the middle school after receiving community input on its three finalists from August 28 through September 3,” said a spokesperson for Hanover County Public Schools.

The school board will consider the new names at its meeting on Sept. 16. New school mascots will also be revealed. Residents are reminded that the school board has the final say on all school names, as outlined in their policy.

School officials released information on how the recommended school names came to be: Twin Rivers pays homage to the Pamunkey and Chickahominy rivers, which provide the natural boundaries for the school community. Mechanicsville reflects the geographical location served by the school and is easily identifiable to anyone in the community.

More than 3,000 nominations were received.

The panel chose three finalists – Creek Run, Mechanicsville, and Willow Branch for the middle school, and Clearview, Mechanicsville, and Twin Rivers for the high school – from a selection of 14.

