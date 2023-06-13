HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover residents should report if they had any contact with a potentially rabid skunk in the last few days.

According to the Chickahominy Health District, a skunk that was behaving strangely was recently collected in the area located on Pleasant Mill Road near Newfound River in Montpelier. The skunk was then tested for rabies. The results of this test were inconclusive but the Hanover Health Department is treating it as a rabid animal out of abundance of caution.

The skunk no longer poses a threat to the public.

Anyone who was exposed to the skunk — including being bitten or scratched — in the days leading up to Friday, June 9 should contact the Hanover Health Department at 804-365-4313.

Rabies is fatal but preventable. According to the Hanover Health Department, rabies can be prevented by vaccinating your pets and avoiding exposure to wild animals.

If you or your pet has had direct contact between a potentially rabid animal, contact the Hanover County Animal Control at 804-365-6140.