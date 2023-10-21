HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Cessna plane crashed in the afternoon in a field in Hanover County.

At 1:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, State Police deputies responded to a minor plane crash in Hanover County.

Police said a privately-owned plane was returning to the Hanover County Municipal Airport. When the pilot realized the aircraft was not going to reach the airstrip, police said he landed the aircraft in a nearby open field.

During the descent, the plane’s wings struck several pine trees.

In addition to the pilot, there was an instructor pilot, a student pilot and two additional passengers onboard. No one was injured, according to State Police.

An employee at HOVA Flight Services confirmed that the plane belongs to the flight school at Hanover County Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were both notified and are investigating.