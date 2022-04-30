HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office say they may know the identity of the human remains found near the Atlee Recreation Association pool.

According to the Sheriff’s office, investigators have made a “probable identification” on the human bones but more investigation and forensic laboratory analysis will be necessary before they can be sure about the person’s identity.

Officers say there is no evidence of foul play and this is not being investigated as a homicide.

The skeletal remains were found when a group of people was cleaning up trash in the area on Friday evening, officers were called to the scene at around 5:10 p.m.

Later analysis from the Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed that the bones were human.

The Hanover Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have information about this case to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.