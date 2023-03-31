HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fox tested positive for rabies near the area of Honey Meadows Road in Mechanicsville, the Chickahominy Health District informed residents on Friday, March 31.

This area is includes two local schools — Cool Spring Elementary School and Chickahominy Middle School.

The fox is no longer a threat to the public, according to the health district.

If you had any potential exposure with the rabid animal, call Hanover Health Department at (804) 365-4313 or Hanover County Animal Control at (804) 365-6140.

Exposure to a rabid animal can include you or your pet being bitten or scratched by the animal, or coming in contact with its saliva.

Rabies is usually deadly, but it is also preventable. To keep your family safe from rabies, make sure your pets are vaccinated, report any exposure to wild animals to the local health department or animal control and do not feed or get close to wildlife like raccoons, skunks or foxes.