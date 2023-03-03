HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A rabid skunk has been found in a neighborhood in Ashland, and residents are asked to report any exposure they might have had with the animal in the last week.

On Friday, March 3, the Chickahominy Health District notified residents in the Woodstock Heights Subdivision and Cedar Lane area of Ashland that a nearby skunk has tested positive for the rabies virus. The skunk is now dead, according to the Health District.

Anyone who may have been exposed to this animal in the days leading up to Tuesday, Feb. 28 should contact the Hanover Health Department at (804) 365-4313 or the Hanover County Animal Control at (804) 365-6140. Exposure can include a bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose or mouth, or direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

While a rabies infection is almost always fatal to both humans and animals, it is preventable. The Chickahominy Health District advises to make sure your pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations, even if they do not go outdoors. Do not feed or encourage wild animals to come onto your property or to get close to you. If you or pet is bitten or scratched by a wild animal, call your doctor and the local health department.