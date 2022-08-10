HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chickahominy Health District is alerting residents in the areas along Wesley St, between Chapman St. and N. Snead St., in Ashland, that a raccoon has tested positive for the rabies virus. The raccoon is now deceased.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease carried by mammals that is endemic to the area. Potential exposures to a rabid animal can include bites, scratches or contact with saliva by open wound or

eyes, nose, and/or mouth.

Officials are asking anyone who has information regarding any exposure to this animal by people or pets in the days leading up to August 7 to contact the Hanover Health Department at 804-365-4313.

After hours, people can contact Hanover County Animal Control at 804-365-6140.

You can help prevent rabies by: