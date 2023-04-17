HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is asking Hanover residents to make sure their pets’ vaccines are up to date after a raccoon found in the county tested positive for rabies.

According to VDH, the raccoon was found in the area of Pamunkey Road between Mattaponi and New Ashcake Road in the Atlee area of Hanover.

Anyone who believes they may have come in contact with the raccoon should contact the Hanover Health Department at 804-365-4313 or Hanover County Animal Control at 804-365-6140 after hours.