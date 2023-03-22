HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is asking Hanover County residents to make sure their pets’ vaccinations are up to date after a raccoon found in the Mechanicsville area tested positive for rabies.

According to VDH, the raccoon was found on Little Florida Road in the Pinedale Acres Subdivision. The raccoon no longer poses a threat to the public.

Anyone with information related to a potentially rabid animal in Hanover County is asked to call the Hanover Health Department at 804-365-4313.