Rally against students wearing face masks in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — More than 50 people gathered outside of the Hanover County Public School Board meeting Tuesday night to rally against various policies, including students having to wear face masks.

The group of Hanover County Public Schools parents and community members were demonstrating outside of the building while the School Board was in closed session.

The group posted on Facebook that they are protesting the following topics:

Mask requirements for students and teachers,

Critical race theory,

Social distancing requirements,

Virginia Mathematics Pathways Initiative,

Teaching social justice in schools,

Allowing transgender students in school bathrooms that are not in line with their birth sex.

Among those gathering in Ashland were republican politicians Leon Benjamin and Mike Dickinson, who shared their concerns about mask requirements for students and the impact that could have on a child’s mental health.

Several community members also expressed their opposition to Cultural Race Theory, as the School Board is set to discuss its first annual equity report Tuesday night.

Some of the citizens at the rally also spoke during the public comment period of the School Board’s open session.

8News is in attendance at the School Board meeting. Check back online for updates.