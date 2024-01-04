HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County is accepting applications for a real estate tax relief program for elderly or permanently disabled residents.

The applications are open now until Friday, March 1.

The Board of Supervisors substantially expanded the program this year by increasing the income threshold and amount of tax relief available.

According to the county, the discount will apply to taxes on a house and up to 10 acres of land, with a maximum amount of $3,500 to be given annually.

The requirements to apply for the county’s real estate tax relief program are as follows:

Must be 65 years old or permanently disabled

Must be an owner or partial owner of the property

Must live on the property

The gross combined net income limit is $60,000 — with included incomes of relatives, other than the spouse, living in the house

The net worth limit is $400,000 and does not include the value of the house and up to 10 acres

Those applying as disabled must show a valid certification of the disability.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Taxpayers interested in the real estate tax relief program can apply here.