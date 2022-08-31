HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Ashland police are searching for the man who robbed a Circle K convenience store on East Patrick Henry Highway.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, a man wearing a black and blue mask allegedly entered the store with a handgun. He threatened the clerk and demanded cash, according to police.

8News received the first look at security footage that captured the incident. While the suspect’s face is obscured by the mask, his voice can be heard in the video.

“Empty your register,” the suspect is heard shouting as he entered the business. “Empty it out, empty it out now.”

Chip Watts of the Ashland Police Department is hopeful officers will catch the man, who took off toward Mount Herman Road immediately after he reportedly stole money from the store. Watts said it’s important police stop the man from targeting any more businesses.

“Typically, people don’t commit one robbery,” Watts said. “They may commit several robberies.”

In addition to capturing the suspect’s voice, security footage depicts his mannerisms, maneuvers and red shoes — something the Ashland Police Department is drawing attention to.

“It’s just one more piece of this puzzle we have that we can put out and hopefully combine all aspects, the visual, this person’s demeanor, and how the voice sounds,” Watts said. “Hopefully someone will recognize this person.”

Officers spoke with witnesses at the scene but urge anyone with information to contact the Ashland Police Department at 804-798-1227.