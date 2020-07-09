Red Cross to hold blood drive in honor of Lt. Brad Clark

1  of  2
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A blood drive in honor of Hanover County Fire Lieutenant Brad Clark will be held in Mechanicsville on Thursday, July 16.

Lt. Clark was killed while responding to a crash on Interstate 295 during Tropical Storm Michael on October 11, 2018.

The blood drive will be held at the Hanover County Fire Department’s Station 13, located at 8375 New Ashcake Road, from noon to 6 p.m.

For an appointment, please visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code ‘Hanover Fire’ or call 1-800-733-2767.

