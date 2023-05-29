HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Community members gathered at the Hanover County government office Monday morning for a ceremony honoring fallen members of the U.S. military.

George Navas of the Hanover Veterans Memorial Committee was emcee for the “Remember and Honor” program event. Navas was joined by Navy and Army veteran Chief Warrant Officer Phillip Brashear as the guest speaker. Brashear is the son of the Navy Seal, Carl Brashear, about whom the 2000 film, “Men of Honor,” was made.

The carrier of the Memorial Wreath for the ceremony was Al Salazar, 93, one of the founding members of the Hanover Veterans Memorial Committee in 2005. Salazar was an Air Force veteran who served in the Korean War.

Salazar was accompanied by Fred Burns of American Legion Post 175 and Thomas Bynum of the Veterans of Foreign Wars 9808 — located in Mechanicsville.

Attendees filled the Board of Supervisors meeting room to capacity in a strong showing of support.