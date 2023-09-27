ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in the town of Ashland in Hanover County arrested a Richmond County man and charged him with larceny of credit cards after he was allegedly seen trying to get into parked cars.

According to the Ashland Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of Glencairn Court at around 5:47 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27 after it was reported that two suspicious people were seen pulling on the door handles of parked cars.

The officers could not find the pair when they responded to the scene, but later that day, at around 8:20 a.m., a local business called police to report a suspicious person who matched one of their descriptions.

Officers responded to the business and arrested the man, identified as Christopher Skelton of Richmond County, after a short chase.

Skelton was charged with larceny of credit cards, conspiracy to commit larceny of credit cards and several counts of vandalizing vehicles. He is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail.