HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 57-year-old man died after a single-vehicle crash on Washington Highway in Hanover County on Saturday.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 17400 block of Washington Highway for the report of a single-vehicle crash involving a Ford Explorer Sport, which overturned several times before hitting a tree on the driver’s side.

The Sheriff’s Office said a preliminary investigation revealed that the Ford Explorer briefly ran off of the road and onto the right shoulder, then over-corrected and swerved back across the road, at which point it rolled several times, ejecting the only person inside of the car, before hitting several trees.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, Dennis Michael Hinton, 57, of Richmond, was pronounced

dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.