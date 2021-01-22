Richmond man injured in tractor-trailer crash in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 95 in Hanover County today. Virginia State Police say the 2017 International tractor-trailer was being driven by 28-year-old James Richardson of Richmond.

Richardson was heading north when he took exit ramp 92B to Route 54 West. He then ran off the road, hitting a guard rail and overturning the vehicle. Richardson — the sole occupant — was wearing his seatbelt and suffered minor injuries.

VSP has charged him with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.