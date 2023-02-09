HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond woman is in custody after breaking into a Hanover home and stabbing another woman multiple times.

On Monday, Feb. 6, deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 9000 block of Shelly Drive to investigate a disturbance. When deputies arrived, they determined that someone had forced entry into the home and assaulted someone inside.

A female victim was found with multiple numerous stab wounds. She was taken to VCU Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Alexis Tanya Ortega of Richmond, was found inside the home and immediately taken into custody by deputies. Ortega has been charged with attempted murder, breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, malicious wounding and assault of a law enforcement officer.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office believes is this an isolated domestic incident.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County

Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.