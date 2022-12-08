HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in the Mechanicsville area after a woman was found dead on the back patio of a church.

According to police, deputies responded to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on the 8100 block of Pleasant Grove Road after someone reported seeing a body outside.

When they got to the church, deputies found the body of a woman, identified as 56-year-old Andrea Thompson-Lambert of Richmond, on the back patio.

Police say no signs of foul play were found at the scene and investigators are working to determine the circumstances of Thompson-Lambert’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.