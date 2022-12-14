HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Get ready for the final party of 2022 with the New Year’s Eve celebration at King’s Dominion.

The event includes all the usual fun of WinterFest, with festive décor, holiday treats and the Wonderland Parade, along with some special New Year’s Eve festivities. Dance along to the music from the DJ at Grande Bandstand and at midnight, enjoy a celebratory fireworks show. Guests can also take advantage of free party hats and horns that will be handed out.

There’s no need to rush home after midnight — the party won’t close until 12:30 a.m.

If you’re not done celebrating, you can come back again the next day to start 2023 off right. WinterFest continues on New Year’s Day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You can buy your tickets for New Year’s Eve or any other day of WinterFest online now.