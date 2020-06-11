Road debris from tractor-trailer causes damage to 14 vehicles on I-295

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several vehicles on Thursday sustained damage from debris in the roadway while traveling on Interstate-295 in Hanover County.

Troopers say at least 14 vehicles sustained tire and wheel damage, with one vehicle suffering a damaged windshield.

According to State Police, a tractor-trailer hauling barrels of angle iron was traveling northbound on I-295 at mile marker 33 when its driver out of North Carolina hit a bump in the road losing one of the barrels.

A vehicle traveling behind the tractor-trailer struck the barrel scattering a large amount of angle iron across the roadway.

Troopers add that the tractor-trailer driver immediately pulled over onto the shoulder. No injuries were reported.

The driver is charged with failure to secure a load.

