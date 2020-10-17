Rockville bike race raises over $100,000 for the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Bikers gathered at the Midnight Brewery on Friday for the annual Tour De Midnight. The race was held for the fifth year in a row to raise money for the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia.

This year despite some limitations due to COVID-19, Event Coordinator Dennis Terry says they raised over $100,000 for the foundation.

Each year the event starts and ends at the the Midnight Brewery. This year to allow more space between competitors Terry says they used a rolling start method. Bikers started their race within 15 to 20 minute time limits to prevent overcrowding.





Participants chose between a 100 kilometer, 50 kilometer and 30 kilometer bike ride. Terry says the most popular race was the 100 kilometer with around 130 people participating. About 80 people participated in each of the other two distances.

Terry says that they were able to safely follow state guidelines by using the rolling start. They also provided nursing staff that would screen people as they entered and exited the event.

Terry says many people were happy and excited to be able to participate in an event like this during the pandemic. In addition to watching the bikers start and end there was beer, food trucks and live music for racers and spectators.

