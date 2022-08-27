HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Locals and out-of-towners alike tied up their running shoes and hit the streets of Ashland on Saturday morning for the town’s annual half marathon.

The event, hosted by sports backers and the Richmond Road Runners Club, was held on Saturday, Aug. 27., and is billed as the perfect opportunity to take in all Ashland has to offer. Runners got to get a glimpse of history with historic homes and Randolph Macon College, culture with views of downtown, and nature with a run past rolling hills, wide fields and passing trains as they conquered the 13 mile run.

The half marathon not only gave participants a chance to get to know Ashland, but to embrace being outside and getting to spend the day with others who love running just as much as they do.

“If through the pandemic, you were trapped in your house, now that you’re able to come out and be part of a bigger group, socialize, and do something that’s heathy, it’s great to see,” one volunteer said.