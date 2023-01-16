A detour is in place for a road closure taking place in Hanover County on Monday, Jan. 16.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A section of road near the Mechanicsville area of Hanover County will be closed for around eight hours Monday.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, a short stretch of Sandy Valley Road between Colts Neck Road and Beatties Mill Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 for a pipe replacement project.

Drivers looking for travel east on Sandy Valley Road should take Colts Neck Road north, turn right on Walnut Grove Road, right on Mechanicsville Turnpike, right on Beatties Mill Road and right on Sandy Valley Road.

Drivers looking for travel west on Sandy Valley Road should take Beatties Mill Road north, turn left on Mechanicsville Turnpike, left on Walnut Grove Road, left on Colts Neck Road and left on Sandy Valley Road.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.