Scam alert: Hanover residents being targeted by caller demanding cash to get out of a warrant for missing court

Hanover County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
scam alert_436517

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scammers pretending to be deputies in an attempt to steal your money.

The sheriff’s office says someone is calling residents and telling them there’s a warrant out for their arrest, because they’ve recently missed their court date.

The caller then tells the victim to pay a specified amount of money in cash to get out of it. Please know that this is not a real sheriff’s deputy.

No member of any sheriff’s office would call citizens demanding payment as a result of a warrant.

If you get a call like this, call the actual Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events