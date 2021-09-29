Second fox tests positive for rabies in Mechanicsville neighborhood

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A month after a fox tested positive for rabies in a Mechanicsville neighborhood, a second fox has tested positive for the disease in the same area, according to the Chickahominy Health District.

The health district made residents in the area of Bell Creek Road and Sandy Lane in Mechanicsville aware that the animal has since died.

In early September, the health district advised residents on Peach Orchard Lane of the first rabid fox.

Rabies can be fatal in animals if contracted. The health department is recommending pet owners make sure their furry friends are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

If you see an animal that has been exposed to rabies, contact the Hanover Health Department at (804) 365-4313 or Hanover County Animal Control after hours at (804) 365-6140.

Hanover Animal Control will be holding two drive-thru rabies vaccination clinics for residents in November. The first will be Nov. 6 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Patrick Henry High School, and the second will be Nov. 20 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the County Administration Building on County Complex Road.