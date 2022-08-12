HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A section of Mt. Hermon Road in Hanover County will be closed Monday through Friday next week for culvert — a type of tunnel used to carry water under roads — replacement.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said Mt. Hermon Road (Route 656) near E. Patrick Henry Road (Route 54) from 8 a.m. Monday, August 15 to approximately 5 p.m. Friday, August 19.

DETOUR ROUTES

Northbound Mt. Hermon Rd. (Rt. 656) – Take Jennings Rd. (Rt. 655) north to Goddins Hill Rd. (Rt. 798) north to E. Patrick Henry Rd. (Rt. 54) west back to Mt. Hermon Rd.

Southbound Mt. Hermon Rd. (Rt. 656) – Take E. Patrick Henry Rd. (Rt. 54) east to Goddins Hill Rd. (Rt. 798) south to Jennings Rd. (Rt. 655) south back to Mt. Hermon Rd.

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FORROAD (800-367-7623).