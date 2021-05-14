Several people without home after fire in Mechanicsville area

Hanover County

by: WRIC Web Team

Hanover firefighters respond to early Friday morning fire. (Photo: Hanover County Fire-EMS Department FB)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An early morning fire left several people without a home.

According to a Facebook post by Hanover County Fire and EMS, the fire broke out in the Mechanicsville area shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Friday. No injuries were reported.

“We encourage you to have working smoke alarms on each floor of your home and outside each sleeping area, and recommend smoke alarms greater than ten (10) years be replaced,” Hanover Fire and EMS wrote.

Anyone who needs help getting a smoke alarm can contact the Metro Richmond Chiefs Smoke Alarm Hotline at 1-888-537-5967.

